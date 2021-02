FDA says J&J’s coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, paving way to approval

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With word of a new vaccine being available soon, there are still a lot of questions that remain.

Johnson & Johnson said they have four million doses ready to be shipped as soon as possible and Dr. Wilma Wooten said she is optimistic about this increasing our doses in San Diego County.

