Feaster Charter School performs live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego





Show Title: “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure”

School Name: Feaster Charter School

Location: 670 Flower Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Show Dates: May 25-27 at 6:30pm

Ticket Site: www.showtix4u.com

Directors: Kasey Viani and Grace Huscher