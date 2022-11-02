Fed hikes interest rates 0.75% as it struggles to contain record high inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Federal Reserve announced it will be hiking interest rates an additional three-quarters of a point. The key short term rate for U.S. loans is now 3.75-4%.

The Fed has repeatedly increased interest rates in hopes of a “soft landing” as the nation faces a potential recession.

But Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell now warns the window to slow the crash has narrowed due to stubborn price pressures caused by the increased cost of fuel, trade complications stemming from the Russian conflict in Eastern Europe, and the lingering impact of the two-year long pandemic.

Powell held a news conference Wednesday to address the adjustment, which marks the sixth interest rate hike this year.

Interest rates in the U.S. are now the highest they’ve been in 15 years.

Meanwhile, California has become a hostile environment for minimum wage earners as rent prices remain among the highest in the country. However, housing prices have begun to decrease after shooting up in the latter half of 2022.

Powell’s Nov. 2 news conference came at the end of a two-day closed meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. While speaking to the press, he hinted that the Fed may slow hikes in the near future.