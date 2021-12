Federal court backs San Diego Unified, lifts block on student vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students has been upheld by a federal appeals court, which lifted a temporary injunction it placed on the mandate last week.

The attorney for the plaintiff in this case, Paul Jonna of Limandri & Jonna LLP, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to further discuss the case.