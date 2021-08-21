Federal Court upholds decision that reinstates ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Migrants seeking to enter the U.S. at the southern border could once again be forced to wait for court dates in Mexico.

A decision made by a federal appeals court forces the Biden Administration to once again implement the “Remain in Mexico” policy — after ending the program earlier this year.

The federal judge ordered the administration to reinstate the policy — after determining it never took the correct procedural steps to undo it.

Now, the Biden Administration has asked the U.S. Supreme court to step in.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the changes to immigration law.