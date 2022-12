Federal government “abandons” migrants at San Diego transit centers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Between Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26 roughly 800 migrants were abandoned at bus stops in El Cajon, Oceanside, and other parts of San Diego County.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson addressed the public over Christmas weekend, calling these transfers of migrants neglectful.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in El Cajon where asylum seekers were dropped off the weekend prior.