Federal government drops migrants across the country with few resources

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Between Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26 roughly 800 migrants were abandoned at bus stops in El Cajon, Oceanside, and other parts of San Diego County.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson addressed the public over Christmas weekend, calling these transfers of migrants neglectful.

Anderson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss.