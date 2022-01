Federal government limits distribution of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we enter 2022 with COVID-19 cases on the rise, the government has taken steps to limit the distribution of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the government’s use of monoclonal antibodies and more.