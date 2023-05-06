Federal government tries to deter thousands of migrants from flooding southern border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, the federal government tried to issue a verbal deterrent to those camping at the border that the border “is not open”.

Thousands of illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the border each day in the weeks leading up to the expiration of Title 42.

Title 42 is pandemic-era legislation allowing the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers for the sake of public health.

When Title 42 expires, immigrants will show up by the thousands attempting to seek asylum in the United States.

KUSI’s Lindsay Fukano went live with details.

(Below) Vice President of USBP Council Art Del Cueto joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to share his expertise on the situation.