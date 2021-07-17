Federal judge blocks new DACA applications calling the program illegal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal judge in Texas ruled in favor of blocking new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The judge said former President Obama did not have the legal authority to offer protections to undocumented children brought to the U.S. illegally from being deported.

KUSI Contributor and immigration attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego for a discussion on what could be next for the DACA program.