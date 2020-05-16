Federal Judge denies request for Chula Vista church to resume in-person services

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A San Diego federal judge has denied a Chula Vista Church’s request to resume in-person services.

US District Judge Cynthia Bashant rejected the church’s argument that the state’s reopening plan, is dismissive of the religious rights of Californians.

Senior Pastor of the South Bay Pentecostal Church, Arthur Hodges III, has written a letter to Governor Newsom to get help reopening his church, and others across the state.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke with Pastor Hodges III about the shutdown, and why he believes church services should be essential.