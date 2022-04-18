Federal Judge in Florida voids Biden’s National Mask Mandate





FLORIDA (KUSI) – A federal judge in Florida, appointed by President Donald Trump, has voided President Biden’s national mask mandate at airports, planes and various methods of public transportation.

“The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making,” the Associated Press reported. “The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.”

Essentially, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the CDC “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions.”

Just last week, the CDC extended the mask mandate at airports, planes and public transportation vehicles for two weeks, citing safety concerns.

Great to see a federal judge in Florida follow the law and reject the Biden transportation mask mandate. Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 18, 2022