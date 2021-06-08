Federal judge overturns California ban on assault weapons, state plans appeal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A judge from a San Diego federal court overturned a 1989 ban on assault weapons in California on June 4, invoking condemnation from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The judge wrote in the 94-page ruling, “Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle, the AR-15 is the kind of versatile gun that lies at the intersection of the kinds of firearms protected under District of Columbia v. Heller and United States v. Miller. Yet, the state of California makes it a crime to have an AR-15-type rifle. Therefore, this Court declares the California statutes to be unconstitutional.”

Attorney for the ruling’s plaintiffs, George M. Lee of Seiler Epstein LLP, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the ruling and how his team won the case.

I 2019, the Firearms Policy Coalition filed a lawsuit to challenge California’s assault weapons control act, officially known as the Roberti-Roos Assault Weapons Control Act of 1989.

Attorney Lee described that his team was able to prove that over a span of 30 years, the act did not accomplish what it was intended to accomplish.

Lee added that his team fully expects an appeal as the governor and the attorney general have already indicated that they will appeal.

Jeffries asked Lee what his response would be to people who say that there is no need for an AR-15 rifle, to which Lee responded that the rifle is just like any other rifle.

Lee added that it can’t fire any more rapidly than any other semi-automatic rifle.