Federal, state and local firefighters are preparing for a large fire season

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The potential for a devastating wildfire on the West Coast is now getting the attention of the White House and President Joe Biden, who is raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour for firefighters.

Things are so dry, the governor of Oregon has declared a “state of emergency”- and California is bracing for the worst.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers from Cal Fire in Rancho San Diego with the latest.