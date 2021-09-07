Federal unemployment benefits expiring in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Federal unemployment benefits expire across the nation Monday, impacting millions of people.

Most of California’s state unemployment benefits ended Saturday.

So what happens from here?

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to clarify the finer points of the changes to the unemployment benefits.

Ellis emphasized that this change does not mean you can no longer receive unemployment benefits, but that the supplemental benefits will end today.

Those who have not yet gotten paid yet for federal supplements can still apply, but must submit it and get it approved by the end of this month, Ellis noted.

This could heavily impact the restaurant businesses, which has been struggling to find willing workers, Ellis added.