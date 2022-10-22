Feeding San Diego accepts challenge from Philabundance in spirit of NLCS





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the Padres and the Phillies face off on the field, Feeding San Diego has accepted a challenge from Philabundance to see which city can raise more funds to help their communities end hunger while the NLCS takes place.

Organizers say the friendly fundraising will help raise awareness on the demand for food as people across the nation faces increased struggles due to skyrocketing prices.

The CEO of the organization that loses will have to wear the other cities’ team gear for a day.