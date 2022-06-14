Feeding San Diego adds new food distribution sites at ten county libraries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego is adding new food distribution sites this summer.

With school out it is extra important that Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious food to kids who would depend on school lunches.

Opening these locations can help feed children around the county.

The food distributions will be held at least once a month at the following libraries: Borrego Springs, El Cajon, Fallbrook, Oceanside (Civic Center and Mission branches), Ramona, Spring Valley (Casa de Oro and Spring Valley branches), Valley Center, and Vista. Depending on the location, attendees will receive either fresh produce or pantry staples like rice, beans, and grains (or both).