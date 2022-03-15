Feeding San Diego and the Comic-Con Museum team up for a ‘Hunger Action Hero’ art contest





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego is collaborating with the Comic-Con Museum to launch their “Hunger Action Hero” art contest for K-12 students.

Students have a chance to have their action hero brought to life and put on display during Comic-Con 2022. The deadline to submit is Friday, April 22.

The winning submission will be brought to life and put on display at the Comic-Con Museum during Comic-Con 2022 this July.

“We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with the Comic-Con Museum to raise awareness about our mission and give local students a chance to express themselves creatively,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Comic-Con is an iconic San Diego event and inspires so much creativity throughout the city every year. Our hope is to inspire a new generation of advocates for hunger relief and food rescue to help both people and the planet.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Comic-Con Museum with more details on the art contest.

Apply for the contest HERE.