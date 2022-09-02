Feeding San Diego combats hunger by harvesting local fruit trees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to end hunger through food rescue, Feeding San Diego will kick off San Diego Gives by teaming up with ProduceGood and other nonprofits for a day of harvesting locally grown produce that would otherwise go to waste.

San Diego, like much of California, is home to thousands of fruit trees and other naturally-available produce. Each season, much of this produce goes to waste. In preparation for Sept. 8 – the San Diego Gives regional day of giving – Feeding San Diego and ProduceGood are going to rescue produce from over 600 trees. The fruit rescued will go to five hunger relief organizations in San Diego County.

Ali Colbran, director of development at Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the day’s event.

