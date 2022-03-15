Feeding San Diego & Comic-Con Museum partner in contest for hunger-ending hero

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego and the Comic-Con Museum have partnered up for their Hunger Action Hero Art Contest which invites you to design a hunger action hero who helps end hunger by way of food rescue.

This is your chance to get creative and tell your hero’s origin story.

If you win, you will have your hero breathed to life by a cosplayer and costume designer, Allan Lavigne, and displayed at the Comic-Con Museum during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

There’s even a chance to win four passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and join the museum panel!

Dana Williams, Director of Marketing & Communications at Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the program.

For more information on how to enter, click here.