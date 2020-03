Feeding San Diego committed to ensuring every San Diegan has a nutritious meal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With school and work closures, some San Diegans are without their normal food supply or income they’re used to, to feed their families.

And that’s where Feeding San Diego comes in. They’re committed to help anyone who needs food during this crisis.

Feeding San Diego CEO Vince Hall was in studio to tell us more about it.

For more info: www.feedingsandiego.org/coronavirus .