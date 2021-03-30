Feeding San Diego continues the initiative to rescue food and feed those in need

Feeding San Diego has continued to serve the community and they are feeding more people than ever before due to COVID-19.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Feeding San Diego’s CEO, Dan Shea about the initiative to rescue food and feed those in need throughout the San Diego community. The initiative is a collaboration that rescues thousands of pounds of viable food and gets it to people who are facing food insecurity or experiencing homelessness.

With the partnership with The Lucky Duck Foundation and The Salvation Army, the initiative also employs people who are experiencing homelessness in San Diego. It provides jobs for residents of The Salvation Army’s shelters with funding from The Lucky Duck Foundation’s employment and job training program. It gives them a chance to gain valuable job experience while giving back to the community.