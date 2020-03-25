Feeding San Diego continues to help feed the community amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With schools closed and some people not working, the need for food is extremely high across the United States and right here in San Diego County.

A major effort is being made by Feeding San Diego to provide every person in San Diego County with a meal during this pandemic.

Feeding San Diego CEO Vince Hall spoke to KUSI via telephone to talk about the work their doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Feeding San Diego offers food assistance at sites throughout San Diego County. Find a location near you. https://feedingsandiego.org/need-help/food-distributions/

Other community resources are available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 2-1-1 San Diego. https://my211.force.com/s/service-directory?code=BD

To learn more about getting assistance to purchase your own groceries with CalFresh benefits, click here. https://feedingsandiego.org/need-help/calfresh/