Feeding San Diego creates drive through food banks for San Diego families





MIRA MESA (KUSI) – As we head into the week of Christmas, it is a tough time for a lot of families trying to make ends meet amid added holiday pressures.

Thanks to local charities like Feeding San Diego, they should not have to worry about putting food on the table.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers from Feeding San Diego with more details.

To locate a food distribution event near you, click here.

To volunteer at Feeding San Diego, click here.