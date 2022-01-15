Feeding San Diego discusses how food rescue plays into reducing climate pollutants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newly-passed Senate Bill 1383 is intended to reduce emissions from short-lived but destructive climate pollutants by reducing organic waste disposal, rescuing food that otherwise would have been thrown out, and using that food to feed people.

Landfills make up 20% of California’s methane, being the third-largest source of methane in California, according to Cal Recycle.

Allison Glader from Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how SB 1383 directly impacts those living and working in California.

Since Jan. 1, SB 1383 means that businesses such as grocery stores now have to ensure their leftover food is rescued, or composted — or they risk being fined, explained Glader.

Feeding San Diego has already been rescuing food for 14 years, which is embedded in their business model, Glader said.