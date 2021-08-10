Feeding San Diego distributes one million pounds of food since February

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego has hit a milestone on its Together Tour series of free food distributions: over one million pounds of food have been distributed.

This effort has been undertaken by the non-profit, who rallied into action with the help of volunteers, donors, and food donors to provide increased food assistance to those whose livelihoods continue to be affected by the pandemic. So far, there have been 35 food distributions as part of the Together Tour, with over 67,000 individuals served. Every Together Tour food distribution is open to anyone in need with no requirements.

Since February of 2021, Feeding San Diego has operated the Together Tour to provide large numbers of San Diegans with access to nutritious food in areas of the county that have been identified as hunger hot spots, including Chula Vista, San Diego, and Escondido. What began as a large-scale drive through distribution specifically for members of the hard-hit hospitality industry has now evolved into a countywide series of food distributions that will continue on through the end of this year. The Together Tour is an accomplishment for the non-profit because it’s the first large-scale food distribution that the team has operated independently without any partners.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the community. The Together Tour really is an amazing example of what we can accomplish when we unite around the goal to end hunger across San Diego County. Identifying areas where we need to get more food out into the community on a larger scale is really what the Together Tour is all about. We want people facing hunger across our community to know they are not alone. We are in this together,” said Dan Shea, Chief Executive Office of Feeding San Diego. “We could not have achieved this milestone of 1,000,000 pounds of food distributed without the generosity of the community, including donors, and volunteers, so thank you.”