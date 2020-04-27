Feeding San Diego establishes additional emergency distribution sites

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to growing needs across the county due to the global pandemic, Feeding San Diego, a local charity that provides food assistance, has established additional emergency distribution sites, bringing the organization’s total number of distribution sites to over 200 locations.

The new sites, which are located throughout the county, have waived all requirements, allowing anyone who needs food assistance to access it quickly and easily.

Currently, the emergency sites are located in the Chula Vista, National City, Mission Valley, Oceanside, and Romona areas, and Feeding San Diego says they are constantly reviewing and adding new distribution sites.

To find the site nearest to them, those in need can simply visit Feeding San Diego’s website and click on the “get help” tab to an interactive map highlighting all the distribution sites throughout the county.

In addition to the emergency distribution sites, Feeding San Diego has also established dozens of school pickup sites, as well as a partnership with the Armed Services YMCA, to ensure children and military members, veterans, and military families, are able to access the help they need.

CEO of Feeding San Diego, Vince Hall, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the additional sites and they organizations response to coronavirus.

Information on those sites can also be found via Feeding San Diego’s website.