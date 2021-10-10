Feeding San Diego has served over 100,000 people as part of its Together Tour series





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Feeding San Diego hunger relief and food rescue organizations has officially served over 100,000 people with help from its “Together Tour” series.

In total, the organization held 56 food distributions as part of the series.

The Together Tour series is the first large-scale food distribution the organization has created independently, without the help of any partners.

Allison Glader of Feeding San Diego joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the milestone.

Glader relayed the stories of many food-insecure San Diegans she encountered during food distribution events and how much the help meant to them.