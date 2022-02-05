Feeding San Diego headquarters holds large-scale food distribution featuring plant-based burgers





SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI) – Local company Jensen Meat has just donated $1.5 million worth of burgers to Feeding San Diego.

The generosity marks the largest donation of food in the organization since its establishment in 2007.

The drive-thru distribution event took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Feeding San Diego headquarters in Sorrento Valley.

Feeding San Diego headquarters is located at 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100.

To find other food distributions near you, visit feedingsandiego.org/find-food