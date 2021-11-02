Feeding San Diego Hosting Free Food Distribution to Honor Military Families and Veterans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Drive through distributions will be held starting today through November 13th and will serve over 50 pounds of food to every attendee. With Veterans day coming up, Feeding San Diego is looking to give back to local military families and veterans.

“The local military community needs our support now and always, and we are here to provide what they need,” says Bob Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer at Feeding San Diego and retired Naval Admiral.

“Members of the armed forces and their families, as well as veterans, often face unique challenges. We applaud our partners for the services they provide and are honored to be able to provide food for them to get to those in need.”

For more information check out Feeding San Diego Feeding Heroes