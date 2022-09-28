Feeding San Diego hosts large-scale food distributions during “Together Tour”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices rise and inflation hurts the community, some families are being forced to chose between filling up the tank and putting food on the table.

High gas prices and inflation are forcing families to make a decision. Do you fill up your tank or put food on the table? @FeedingSanDiego is having another food distribution today to give people some relief. Expecting almost a thousand people. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/zZJPTB4Rgi — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) September 28, 2022

Feeding San Diego is putting on free food drives and drive-thru food pickups across San Diego on their tour titled “Together Tour”.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the scene of Feeding San Diego’s food drive on Wednesday Sept. 28 to showcase how the non-profit is serving San Diego during these trying times.

https://feedingsandiego.org/together-tour/