Feeding San Diego is calling for support from local community this holiday season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday Nov. 16 started Feeding San Diego’s Give Hope, Share Joy fundraising campaign. The funds raised will help to sustain large scale drive-through distributions, food and transportation costs, and increase food supply in mobile pantries.

This campaign last year raised more than 10.1 million meals and they hope to achieve at least the same amount or more in 2022.

On Thursday, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Allison Glader from Feeding San Diego about the upcoming events.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought hunger in America to the forefront of the public conscious. Much of the direct state and federal aid that was helping mitigate hardship for families has run out, and there is still a meal gap in San Diego County,” says Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “No family should go hungry any day of the year, but especially not during the holidays, a time to spend with loved ones – often around the table. This holiday giving season, we hope San Diegans remember those who need a helping hand.”

The 10th annual Month of a Million Meals Telethon taking place on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday, Nov. 30. Call in and support and see interviews with Feeding San Diego volunteers, local celebrities, and notable San Diegans.

On Nov. 20 and 21, Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate 20% of all sales to Feeding America and its member food banks, including Feeding San Diego.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, local Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores are holding a Zero Hunger-Zero Waste campaign to benefit Feeding San Diego.

To get involved with Feeding San Diego and learn more about its mission, visit feedingsandiego.org.