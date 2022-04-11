Feeding San Diego is looking for volunteers to help on their mission to end hunger

SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI)- April is global volunteer month and local organizations are seeking volunteers. Feeding San Diego has continued its mission to end hunger and the work can’t be done without community members help. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with communications manager, Carissa Cassares about Feeding San Diego’s volunteer program and the different opportunities they offer.

Cassares says, “We have four different shifts every single day and each shift includes fifty volunteers. That’s two-hundred people everyday at the warehouse helping our mission to end hunger here in San Diego.”

To get involved and volunteer with Feeding San Diego, visit: http://feedingsandiego.org

Or, Scan QR Code: