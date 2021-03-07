Feeding San Diego is now serving more people than ever before

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just on the heels of the pandemic’s one-year-anniversary, Feeding San Diego is now averaging 700,000 more meals a month than the same time last year.

On March 9, Feeding San Diego will be serving up to 1,400 people starting at Pechanga Arena from 10 a.m. to noon.

The organization is not only constantly looking for ways to ensure San Diegans get fed, but also looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint through food rescue.

Find a food bank location near you with a “Find Food Map.”

Feeding San Diego CEO Dan Shea joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego with the latest in their hunger alleviation efforts.