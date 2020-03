Feeding San Diego is offering essentials to those in need amidst coronavirus concerns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CEO of Feeding San Diego, Vince Hall joins KUSI to discuss the food rescue efforts that Feeding San Diego is making to help individuals in need amidst growing concern over the coronavirus.

Hall went over the ways in which the organization is adapting to reach those staying at home due to the social distancing recommendation to combat the coronavirus.