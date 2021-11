Feeding San Diego is on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals





SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI) – On Monday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went out to talk with Feeding San Diego about how some will face food insecurities during the holidays coming up.

Feeding San Diego is looking for donations and volunteers to help distribute and provide meals for those in need this holiday season.

1$ equals 2 meals and for more information check out their website https://feedingsandiego.org/