Feeding San Diego Launches Feed People, Not Landfills Campaign to raise awareness about food rescue

SAN DIEGO — This Earth Month, Feeding San Diego is announcing the launch of Feed People, Not Landfills, a campaign dedicated to educating San Diegans about the importance of food rescue for both people and the planet.

Food rescue, or food recovery, is the process of diverting surplus food that would otherwise go to waste. Feeding San Diego’s mission is to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue and since March 2020, the organization has distributed more than 32 million meals.

Despite disruptions to the food system and the need to purchase more food than ever before to keep up with the rise in need for food assistance, the organization stayed true to its mission: nearly 70 percent of the food it distributed since March 2020 was rescued. In the fiscal year prior to the pandemic, 92 percent of the food distributed was rescued.

Funds raised from this campaign will help the organization continue to rescue high-quality food from over 600 locations in San Diego County, including grocery stores and retail locations, and over 225 farms and packing sheds throughout California.

In its fiscal year 2020, Feeding San Diego diverted more than 27.6 million pounds of high-quality food from going to the landfill, averting 24,578 metric tons of CO2 equivalent from being emitted into the atmosphere (comparable to taking 5,300 cars off the road for one year).

“Despite the catastrophic events of the past year and our continued focus on emergency response, we remain committed to food rescue. Food rescue fulfills a crucial part of our primary mission in feeding people and is key to achieving sustainability in the years to come,” said Bob Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer of Feeding San Diego. “What people often may not realize is there is plenty of food out there so that no one has to go hungry, but much of it ends up in a landfill.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Food Recovery Hierarchy, feeding hungry people is the second most preferred option after source reduction when it comes to keeping food out of landfills.



“We at the local UN Association are proud to endorse this campaign,” said Bettina Hausmann, President and Chairperson of the San Diego Chapter (UNA-USA).

“In our advocacy efforts, our work focuses on translating the big, global concepts of the United Nations into the local context. Over the past six years, this has been particularly related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With Feeding San Diego’s mission to end hunger through food rescue, it aligns with this concept of what the United Nations – we as a global community – are set out to accomplish together by 2030.”