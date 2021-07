Feeding San Diego launches free hat promotion to raise awareness and encourage donations

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego is giving out a special gift — blue hats — to everyone who donates $50.

Allison Glader of Feeding San Diego joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the special promotion.

KUSI viewers who donate with this link will receive a special hat with your donation!