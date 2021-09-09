Feeding San Diego launches the ‘Cross Out Hunger’ campaign for the month of September

SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI)- September is hunger action month and Feeding San Diego launched the ‘Cross Out Hunger’ campaign that will benefit their mission to end hunger across San Diego and bring awareness throughout the community.

People facing hunger often have to choose between food and other essentials such as medicine, housing and transportation. Food shouldn’t be an impossible choice and that’s when Feeding San Diego steps in.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the Feeding San Diego warehouse and spoke to Dana Williams on how people can help. One way is to donate $50 to help feed a San Diegan for one month, and they will gift you a Cross Out Hunger shirt.

When you receive your shirt, help spread the word! Snap a photo in your shirt and post it on Hunger Action Day, Sep 17th! Tag us: @feedingsandiego | #CrossOutHunger. Feeding San Diego is encouraging the community to wear Orange on Hunger Action day.

To learn more and donate to those in need, visit: https://feedingsandiego.org/get-involved/support-a-campaign/cross-out-hunger/