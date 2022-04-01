Feeding San Diego partners with Neighborhood Healthcare in Escondido

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego is partnering with Neighborhood Healthcare, a nonprofit, to provide healthy food to Escondido residents in need at no cost.

They’ll help provide them with fresh produce, dry goods, and pantry staples.

On the first and third Saturdays of every month from 1-3pm, Feeding San Diego will do a distribution of those goods in Escondido.

They are in need of donations very badly. If you would like to donate visit HERE for more information.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI”s Ginger Jeffries talked with Robert Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer at Feeding San Diego, about their new collaboration in Escondido.

“Feeding San Diego is focused on providing services in hunger hot spots around San Diego County, and Escondido falls into that category,” said Bob Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer at Feeding San Diego. “This collaboration is part of our organization’s Healthcare Partnerships Program, which links healthcare and food assistance to better support San Diegans in need of resources.”