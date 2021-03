Feeding San Diego partners with ‘step’ as part of its feeding heroes intiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Official this month, Feeding San Diego is partnering with the Support The Enlisted Project as part of its Feeding Heroes Initiative.

The effort will provide STEP with enough food to serve 350 households twice a month at two sites in San Diego, a single one in Miramar, and another in Oceanside.

Bob Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer at Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI to discuss the new developments.