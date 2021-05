Feeding San Diego preparing for massive increase in demand

SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI) – A sobering story is unfolding about the number of people going hungry here in San Diego County.

Before the pandemic, about one in six residents needed help putting food on the table.

Over the next couple of years, that number is projected to double.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from “Feeding San Diego,” where they are ramping up for a busy time ahead.