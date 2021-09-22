Feeding San Diego presented $500,000 check by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The organization Feeding San Diego got an appreciative and much-needed check from the state today.

When California’s budget was being put together, 77th District Assemblymember Brian Maienschein reached out to several local public service organizations as to what their needs were.

One was, Feeding San Diego.

Feeding San Diego CEO Dan Shea told KUSI’s Ed Lenderman that because their request involved hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace several aging delivery vehicles, he didn’t expect to get the full amount.

But, was surprised and thankful that Maienschein came through.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Shea about the check and what it means for the organization on Good Morning San Diego.

State budget includes $500,000 for Feeding San Diego. Interestingly, CEO Dan Shea, here with Assemblymember Brian Maeinschein, says he wants donations for food to go only TO food. But, aging delivery vehicles need to be replaced and Maeinschein saw to that. pic.twitter.com/EndJWUY6ts — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) September 22, 2021