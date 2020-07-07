Feeding San Diego ready to address local food insecurity as lockdowns are reinstituted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a rollback of openings, meaning some businesses that were open will have to once again close their doors.

As a result, more employees may lose their jobs or have their hours reduced, causing less income and possible food insecurity.

Feeding San Diego’s Chief Operating Office, Alicia Saake, discussed what they are doing to help those families who are once again in need.