Feeding San Diego responds and Labor Council enter 4th week of helping local families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego in partnership with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, will host a mass “drive through” food distribution for San Diego families, and seniors in need at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday, April 18th from 9 a.m. until all of the food is gone.

Teachers, construction workers, nurses, grocery workers and more are mobilizing donations, volunteering and providing logistical support to ensure San Diegans are able to access food during the crisis.

“This will be our fourth week partnering with the Labor Council to distribute food to 1100 local families on Saturdays,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Week after week we see the need for food is growing during this crisis – and it is only by coming together as a community that we are able to meet it.” Our organization is committed to serving those facing hunger during this unprecedented and very difficult time.”

“Every Saturday union teachers, construction workers, stagehands, caregivers and grocery workers spend their day off helping those in need,” said Keith Maddox, Executive Secretary Treasurer of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council. “We know how hard it is to put food on the table when you’re out of work, and we will continue to show up with our friends at Feeding San Diego for as long as it takes.”

The food distribution will target vulnerable families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Food will be placed directly in the trunk, keeping a six foot separation at all times. The groceries that will be distributed will include: three types of fresh produce, canned goods and shelf stable nutritious foods.

CEO of Feeding San Diego, Vince Hall, spoke with KUSI News via Skype to tell us more about their partnership with the Labor Council and why the need for food distribution continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.