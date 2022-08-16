Feeding San Diego struggles to provide for the needy due to Inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s expenses have gone up 20% since last year, and people need assistance now more than ever due to the effect of Inflation on grocery prices.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with Feeding San Diego at their warehouse in Sorrento Valley to talk about how the organization has been stretching every dollar.

Donations, especially recurring monthly donations of any size, are urgently needed to help Feeding San Diego continue their mission to provide nutritious meals across San Diego County.

Weds. Aug 17 is National Nonprofit Day. If you wish to assist via donation, visit their website.