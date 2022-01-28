Feeding San Diego surpasses 100 large-scale food distributions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 27th Feeding San Diego held their 100th large-scale food distribution, Together Tour, in Ramona.

Feeding San Diego has continued to see an increased need for food assistance with inflation being the highest it’s been in 40 years, and the continued health crisis that is crippling families countywide.

“To think that in just under a year 100 food distributions of this magnitude have been held indicates that the state of our economy is more of a challenge to those in our community than some may think,” said Dan Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Feeding San Diego. “It also shows the resilience of our community to both come together to help those in need and to ask for help if needed .”

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Robert Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer of Feeding San Diego, about their big accomplishment.

A full list of all sites, dates, and times for the Together Tour can be found here:

https://feedingsandiego.org/together-tour/