Feeding San Diego to distribute bales of food at Legoland

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the pandemic began, Feeding San Diego has been giving away exorbitant amounts of food compared to before COVID-19 hit.

The next food distribution event will take place at Legoland California Resort on March 3 from 12-2 p.m., serving up to 1,400 North County households facing hunger.

Attendees can drive through and receive 50 pounds of food, which includes produce, shelf stable items, and frozen meat protein.

Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI to discuss the logistics of the event and the food bank’s massive food rescue missions.