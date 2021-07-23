Feeding San Diego to distribute locally grown produce to those facing hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two local nonprofits are working together to focus on food rescue and help feed San Diegans facing hunger across the county.

On Sunday, July 25, ProduceGood, with the help of 25 volunteers from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), will collect up to 4,000 pounds of citrus at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

After the two-hour event, the produce will be handed off to Feeding San Diego to distribute to those in need in San Diego County.

Feeding San Diego CEO Dan Shea joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.