Feeding San Diego continues ensuring San Diegans get fed





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bob Kamensky, Chief Strategy Officer at Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with Feeding San Diego.

Ongoing hunger propelled by the coronavirus pandemic continue and Feeding San Diego has created large food distribution events to get San Diegans fed.

No requirements are needed at a drive-through event, and over 1,000 San Diegans can receive food assistance at a single drive-through distribution event, Kamensky described.